Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,885 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Construction Partners were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,324.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,072 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 635,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after buying an additional 229,731 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 157,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 127,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROAD. Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sidoti began coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

