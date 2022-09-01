Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,118 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,672 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,726,000 after purchasing an additional 373,446 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $321,888,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,097,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after acquiring an additional 207,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $108.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $120.17. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $305.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.65.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.