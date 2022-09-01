Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,897 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZS opened at $159.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average is $186.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.04. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.12 and a 12-month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.53.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

