Raymond James & Associates Sells 30,040 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

