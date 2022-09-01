Raymond James & Associates Sells 35,855 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,855 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,867,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 44,293 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $50.60. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.41 and a 52-week high of $51.11.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.