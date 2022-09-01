Raymond James & Associates Sells 39,022 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $10,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $12.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $970.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

