Raymond James & Associates Sells 45,151 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in ANSYS by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $248.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.92 and a 12 month high of $413.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.