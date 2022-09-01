Raymond James & Associates Sells 73,021 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 614,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,021 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $519,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter worth $525,000. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.70 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3246 per share. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Rating)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Featured Stories

