Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 483,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE AXTA opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.