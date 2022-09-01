Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Edison International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of EIX opened at $67.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

About Edison International

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

