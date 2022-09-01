Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,463 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 133.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 132.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

