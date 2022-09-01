Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $44.83.

