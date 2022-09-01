Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 139,991 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 173.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,991 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $29.94 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.