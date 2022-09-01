Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,629 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

RYH stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $251.96 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.