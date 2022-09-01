Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 27,542 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSBD. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $2,173,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE GSBD opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.37.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.36%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.