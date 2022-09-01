Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 5,700 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $5,004,730. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HUBS stock opened at $337.04 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.21 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

