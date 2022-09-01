Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 60,671 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,380.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 232,188 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $10,220,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth about $11,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 193,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 8.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,287,000 after purchasing an additional 160,885 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $4,792,523.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000,309.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,961,911 shares of company stock valued at $187,661,277 in the last quarter. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.