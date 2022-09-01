Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 741 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

