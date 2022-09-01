Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 396,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 783,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 255,396 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,377,000. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

