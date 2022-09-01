Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,940 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

ITB opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $59.63. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

