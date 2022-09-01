Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,566,000 after buying an additional 276,883 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 904,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after buying an additional 23,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,624,000 after buying an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,302,000 after buying an additional 72,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,036,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

