Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 226.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average of $74.51. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

