Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 98.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.47.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.57.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

