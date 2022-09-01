Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 343.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.57. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Recommended Stories

