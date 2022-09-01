Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

