Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,914 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 96,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $65.10 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

