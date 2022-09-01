Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,462 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46.

