Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.43 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,087,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,932,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 64,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,641,000 after acquiring an additional 205,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 801,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,105,000 after acquiring an additional 75,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $62.05 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

