Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 553.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after buying an additional 884,537 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after buying an additional 700,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Corteva by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after buying an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Corteva Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

