Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 967.9% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 599,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 543,572 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 482.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 299,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 248,027 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,067,000 after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,008.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 264,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 251,711 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 227,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $39.98 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97.

