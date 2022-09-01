Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,099 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.32. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $92.78 and a one year high of $138.08.

