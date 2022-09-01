Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 42,900 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 150.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in BHP Group by 976.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,253,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.9 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

