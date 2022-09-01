Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 77,113 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Citigroup started coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $13.42 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

