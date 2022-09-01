Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,772,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

