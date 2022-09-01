Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 33,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

