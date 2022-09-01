Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE OHI opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

