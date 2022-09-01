Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,316,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $97.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.18.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

