Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,944 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,864,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,170,000 after purchasing an additional 326,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,329,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,705,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 561.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,034,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,569,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

