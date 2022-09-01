Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $211,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter.

RA opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.84. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.44%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

