Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,925 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 247,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $58,453,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,663.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,218,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,355,000 after purchasing an additional 164,864 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $30,184,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CCXI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $99,124.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $99,124.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,138 shares in the company, valued at $491,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,962. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 1.67. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

ChemoCentryx Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.