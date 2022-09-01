Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 41,471 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 2.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.09%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

