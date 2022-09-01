Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 579,142 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579,142 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after buying an additional 577,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,850,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 467,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ladder Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,855,000 after purchasing an additional 431,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,961,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 204,436 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,660,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 194,621 shares during the period. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:LADR opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.43 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 89.45 and a quick ratio of 89.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 110.00%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

