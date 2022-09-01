Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 220.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $93,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,785.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -0.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.90 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 40.56%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

