Rene A. Lacerte Sells 6,537 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $1,073,571.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,544,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bill.com Stock Down 2.6 %

BILL opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27 and a beta of 2.26. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8,810.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after buying an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

