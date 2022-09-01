Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Shares of REGI opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79.

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.