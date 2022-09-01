Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 74.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

NYSE QSR opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 34.39%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

