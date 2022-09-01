Richard Carucci Buys 10,000 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Carucci also recently made the following trade(s):

Get V.F. alerts:

On Tuesday, June 14th, Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of V.F.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 429.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 60,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.