RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $149,674.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 202,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,425.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $43.04 on Thursday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.57 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.94.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $486.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

