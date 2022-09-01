Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMP opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after buying an additional 38,626 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,867,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

