Robert W. Baird Cuts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

